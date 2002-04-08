HUDSON, Ohio, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing and one of the fastest-growing players in the arts and crafts space, today announced Brian Coleman as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Coleman, Vice President at Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., was also appointed to JOANN’s Nominating & Governance and Compensation Committees, effective June 24, 2022.



Coleman joined Leonard Green & Partners in December 2017 and was promoted to Vice President in 2020. Prior to LGP, he worked at Barclays within the firm’s consumer retail investment banking division. Coleman received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased to share Brian’s addition to our Board of Directors and are confident that he will bring invaluable perspective and guidance to our business,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “In his time with Leonard Green & Partners, he has developed deep insights on our business and his industry expertise will be a great benefit. We look forward to working closely with Brian and the rest of the Board to advance JOANN’s position in the industry.”

Coleman joins fellow Board Members Miquelon, Anne Mehlman, Darrell Webb, Jonathan Sokoloff, Lily Chang, and Marybeth Hays. More information on JOANN’s Corporate Governance is available at www.investors.joann.com.

ABOUT JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest-growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 852 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.