HENRIETTA, N.Y., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc. ( American: DSS), along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences (GRDG), announced today that it signed a license agreement with ProPhase Labs ( PRPH) for Equivir, which has shown potential as a treatment to limit the occurrence of or reduce the risk or severity of viral outbreaks.



“We are excited to team up with ProPhase Labs, who will apply its nearly three decades of experience enhancing the health of the public to Equivir, which we believe to be a ground-breaking treatment that will positively impact health in the US and globally,” said Frank. D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.

Clinical Human Trials to Begin

The agreement between GRDG and ProPhase comes just prior to the beginning of human clinical trials for Equivir, GRDG announced. GRDG has contracted with ICON plc, the world's leading clinical research organization.

“These next clinical trials are a vital step in the process,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife’s Director of Scientific Initiatives, and founder of the advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC. “This is where all of the work, the planning and the research meets the ultimate challenge. I am extremely optimistic that these trials will go well for Equivir.”

Equivir

Since 2019 Equivir as a treatment against viral infections has received two U.S. patents and a positive patentability report opening the door for international patent possibilities. The composition is believed to work by potentially blocking the entry of a virus into host cells, which prevents infection and replication in those host cells.

In addition to its potential use for the treatment of infection caused by various serotypes of influenza and Rhinovirus, a common viral infectious agent predominantly associated with the common cold in humans, Equivir is also believed to block the entry of Ebola virus into host cells which can prevent Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and Ebola Hemorrhagic fever (EHF). These diseases are rare, but severe and often fatal in humans, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Ebola has a 90-percent death rate, according to the World Health Organization. Equivir also has possible use in the treatment of infections caused by SARS COV2.

“We have seen the impact of a global virus over the past 24 months and now, more than ever, we need something that can potentially battle a variety of viruses,” said GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are hopeful for Equivir’s use as a deployable strategic defense for a broad spectrum of infections.”

Working with ProPhase

Equivir is a blend of FDA Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) eligible polyphenols. The composition is projected to come in capsule form and be taken much like a multivitamin. This fits in with ProPhase Labs’ three decades of experience in researching, developing, distributing, marketing and selling over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and supplements.

“This licensing agreement with ProPhase Labs leverages its long track record of experience in manufacturing, marketing and distributing, which we believe will streamline the manufacturing and go to market process, allowing Equivir to be quickly distributed when and where it is needed,” said Frank. D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.



About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, and banking, lending, and finance. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically unlocks value through IPO spinoffs. Under new leadership since 2019, DSS has built the necessary foundation for sustainable growth through the acquisition and formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in five high-growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only meet customer needs, but create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.