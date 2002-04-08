SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( IRTC, Financial), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today provided comment on the recently released Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule for Calendar Year 2023 (the “Proposed Rule”). The Proposed Rule was released on July 7, 2022 and proposes to update the payment rates and other provisions for services furnished on or after January 1, 2023 and reimbursed under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (“MPFS”). The Proposed Rule is followed by a public comment period which will culminate with CMS’ release of a Final Rule, which is expected to be announced by early November for implementation on January 1, 2023. The policies announced in the Proposed Rule are therefore subject to change.

The Proposed Rule, with the accompanying addenda, include proposed payment rates for two Category I Current Procedural Terminology (“CPT”) code sets related to long term continuous electrocardiogram (“ECG”) monitoring and recording that iRhythm uses to seek reimbursement for its Zio® XT service. Category I CPT codes 93241 through 93248 are split between two sets of four codes with rates tied to those codes for (i) wear-time of greater than 48 hours and up to 7 days, and (ii) greater than 7 days up to 15 days. iRhythm primarily relies on CPT codes 93247 (for wear-time of greater than 7 days and up to 15 days) and 93243 (for wear-time of greater than 48 hours and up to 7 days) to seek reimbursement for its Zio XT service.

In the Proposed Rule, CMS proposed relative value units (“RVUs”) for CPT codes 93247 and 93243 and a Calendar Year (“CY”) 2023 Conversion Factor that, collectively with the Medicare payment reduction (sequestration) and the sequestration under the statutory Pay-As-You-Go, may imply national payment rates of $215 and $204 for CPT codes 93247 and 93243 codes, respectively. Based on the proposed CY 2023 Geographic Practice Cost Index (“GPCI”) modifiers applicable to the locations of the Company’s Medicare-enrolled Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities (“IDTFs”) in Chicago, IL, Houston, TX and San Francisco, CA, iRhythm estimates the applicable payment rates could range from $218 to $295 for CPT code 93247 and $207 to $280 for CPT code 93243. Using the Proposed Rule’s implied rates and based on the Company’s current expectations for volume mix across its IDTF locations in CY 2023, iRhythm initially estimated that if the proposed CY 2023 rates had been implemented for CY 2022, the impact to its revenues would have been immaterial to its current full-year 2022 revenue guidance.

“We appreciate CMS’s evaluation of the cost inputs they have been provided and for their continued focus on establishing National rates for long-term continuous ECG monitoring,” said Quentin Blackford, iRhythm’s President and CEO. “We will continue to engage with CMS during the open comment period to share relevant information in support of the rule-making process, in anticipation of the release of the Final Rule. Meanwhile, we remain focused on continuing the important work of delivering our Zio XT service to the millions of patients who need it.”

