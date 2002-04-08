BOSTON, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics ( ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives, announced today that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022, which will be available to view on-demand beginning Monday, July 11, 2022. Management will be available for in-person meetings at the conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Investors and Media section of Aileron’s website at https://investors.aileronrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aileron’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy without protecting cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to all patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.