HONG KONG, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Company”) ( UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).



The Company is aware that it has been provisionally identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time. The Company understands that such identification may have resulted from its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 27, 2022.

The Company understands the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, if the SEC determines that the Company filed audit reports issued by a registered public accounting firm that has not been subject to inspection by the PCAOB for three consecutive years beginning in 2021, the SEC shall prohibit the shares or American depositary shares of the Company from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions. It will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States and strive to maintain its listing status on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

uCloudlink is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

