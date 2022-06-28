PR Newswire

Will Build Remark's Smart Safety Platform (SSP) as Part of Remark Security Services and Brings More Than 20 Years of Operations and Security Experience Having Previously Served as Head of Emergency Management for NJ TRANSIT and as the Chief of Safety and Security for Brightline

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that Robert Gatchell would be joining Remark as Senior Executive Vice President of Operations, where he will provide leadership for the emerging security platform for Remark and help define strategic missions for the company in the realm of emergency preparedness and risk-based solutions. The company's primary focus will be on emerging technology and cyber security, and it will offer its clients a broad range of services to increase their resiliency and better prepare them to manage any potential business interruption.

"I am extremely honored and excited to join a brilliant team of committed professionals paving the way for artificial intelligence solutions. The amount of value, creativity, and vision that Remark will contribute to the industry in the coming months and years will make a tremendous impact on the safety and security of many within the US and abroad," said Robert Gatchell.

"As a former customer, Robert Gatchell joining the Remark operating team is the best endorsement for our AI smart safety platform," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "We are excited that he will lead our efforts in evangelizing and accelerate the momentum from the adoption of our AI safety and security products."

As the Chief Safety and Security Officer, Robert Gatchell led Brightline's system-wide initiatives to ensure employee, guest, station, and facility safety and security, oversaw the development and implementation of the crisis management plan, and worked closely with all government and first responder entities in furtherance of the organization's safety and security objectives. In 2016, he became the first Brightline employee to oversee and run the safety and security mission for Brightline. As a result, he developed, created, and drove the vision of all safety and security matters, including emergency preparedness. Utilizing emerging technology, he also designed and implemented the only passenger and bag security operation in the U.S. that screens every person and bag before boarding the system while at Brightline.

Mr. Gatchell brings more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement and security, most of that time working in specialized roles focused on homeland security, safety, and emergency management. Before joining Brightline in August of 2016, Mr. Gatchell was in law enforcement as a sergeant for the New Jersey Transit Police Department, and served for eight years as the Emergency Management Coordinator for NJ TRANSIT, the third largest public transportation agency in the United States. In that role, he was responsible for the overall preparedness for the agency in the areas of homeland security, safety initiatives, response, recovery, mitigation, and emergency planning and operations. While at NJ TRANSIT, Mr. Gatchell served in supporting roles for the State of New Jersey, including as Co-Chairperson of the Emergency Support Function #1 (Transportation), as Vice Chairperson of the NJ Weapons of Mass Destruction Advisory Committee, and as a member of the Domestic Security Preparedness Planning Committee.

Mr. Gatchell was appointed in April 2019 to serve on the newly-created Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC). The STSAC advises the TSA Administrator and provides recommendations on surface transportation security matters, including developing, refining, and implementing policies, programs, initiatives, rulemakings, and security directives. Most recently, he was appointed Co-Chairperson of the Emergency Management and Resiliency Subcommittee under the STSAC. He attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences and several leadership and homeland security programs.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in various retail, public safety, and workplace applications. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company's corporate headquarters and U.S. operations are based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it also maintains operations in London, England, and Shanghai, China. The operations of the variable interest entities that the company consolidates are headquartered in Chengdu, China, with additional offices in Hangzhou. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

