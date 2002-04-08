SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp ( HTBK), today announced that its subsidiary, Heritage Bank of Commerce, was rated a “Super Premier Performing Bank” by The Findley Reports. This top designation is based on 2021 year-end financials and awarded to California banks that exceed the Findley performance criteria.

Since 1967, The Findley Reports of Anaheim, California, has provided the banking industry with performance

benchmarking through its annual review. Recipients of these highly regarded designations are recognized throughout the California banking industry as institutions that have achieved exceptional financial performance.

“Heritage Bank of Commerce has been providing superior service to its clients and local communities in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 28 years, and has established itself as a strong, sound leader in the financial services industry,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Commerce Corp. “We are proud to have received this recognition, which places us among the top performing banks in California. This accomplishment is the result of our many dedicated professionals focused on serving their customers and achieving the distinction of being among California’s best bankers.”

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: 408-947-6900

[email protected]