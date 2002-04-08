SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy , a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced Udemy Business ’ growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Udemy Business has expanded its global footprint with a number of enterprise customers across regions, and deployed 8,000 international courses in 13 local languages. Many courses are taught by real-world experts in their native language, removing the need for dubbing or subtitles, and as a result, localizing and enhancing the experience for both learners and instructors.



The first quarter of 2022 marked Udemy Business’ first full quarter of selling in South Korea through partner Woongjin ThinkBig, which resulted in almost $500K in ARR. Udemy’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region was also marked by the first-ever Udemy Business deals closed in the People’s Republic of China through exclusive partner, Sanjieke. Exclusive partnerships in the region also include Benesse in Japan, who has been a partner of Udemy since 2015.

Udemy Business is working with companies across industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia; LG Uplus Corp and NCSOFT in Korea; Western Union Services India Private Limited and Hyundai Mobis in India; Kereta Api Indonesia; The Ricoh Company, Ltd and Panasonic Connect in Japan, and the National Library Board of Singapore, among many others.

“With the NLB-Udemy Business platform, our library members can pursue learning online from a broad range of topics free of charge. This is part of NLB’s LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025), where we work with partners and service providers such as Udemy Business to grow a vibrant Learning Marketplace to fulfill our members’ lifelong learning needs. This in turn contributes to our vision to nurture lifelong learners and a knowledgeable nation,” said Ms Wun Han Chow, NLB’s director for Collection Planning and Development.

“Udemy Business is continuing to grow our presence and impact across the globe, helping organizations improve employees’ learning experiences. We're excited to work with organizations such as Singapore’s National Library Board, Hyundai Mobis, Panasonic Connect and others across Asia Pacific," said Peter Kokkinos, Vice President & Managing Director of Udemy Business Asia Pacific. “A culture of learning is a key ingredient for a culture of success. Integrating learning into the workplace and making it a more cohesive part of day-to-day work helps improve outcomes for organizations and their teams.”

To learn more about how Udemy Business is helping companies, visit business.udemy.com .

About Udemy

Udemy ( UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.