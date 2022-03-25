NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), Novavax ( NVAX), Stealth BioTherapeutics ( MITO) and PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX). As the global pharma market surpasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:



Novavax ( NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck: “Innovative Approach to Traditional Vaccine Technology”

Novavax ( NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 21 to 0, with one abstention, to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over. NVAX CEO Stanley C. Erck commented: "The advisory committee's positive recommendation acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed using an innovative approach to traditional vaccine technology. Consistent with submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide, we have already submitted an amendment with updated manufacturing information for the EUA to the FDA for review. We look forward to collaborating with the FDA as it makes its final decision."

Novavax ( NVAX) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/08/fda-advisory-committee-recommends-emergency-use-authorization-of-novavax/

Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) CMO Marvin Hausman, M.D.: “Nova’s Psilocybin-based Therapeutics Showing Vast Promise for Autism and Other Neuroinflammatory Disorders”

Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference is advancing psilocybin-based novel therapeutics, targeting autism spectrum disorders, an unmet medical need with multi-billion dollar market potential. NMLSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Hausman, M.D., has a decades-long track record of success advancing new drugs through the FDA regulatory pathways, into commercialization, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Hausman is now bringing the “same playbook” to NMLSF for its psilocybin-based therapeutics targeting Fragile X, then potential expansion to treat other neuroinflammatory disorders, including alzheimers, and parkinsons. NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a Phase 2A study evaluating its psilocybin microdose therapy for Fragile X Syndrome, in the coming weeks.

NMLSF is a global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. NMLSF is the first biotech company to achieve FDA “Orphan Drug Designation” in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. In his interview, with Wall Street Reporter, Dr. Hausman explains his strategy for advancing NMLSF’s drug pipeline through commercialization, as he has successfully accomplished with other novel drugs during his decades-long career.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK Nova Mentis ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/next-super-stock-nova-mentis-life-sciences-otc-nmlsf-billions-opportunity-w-autism-psilocybin/

"The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS." NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS. "Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," said NMLSF Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK Nova Mentis ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/next-super-stock-nova-mentis-life-sciences-otc-nmlsf-billions-opportunity-w-autism-psilocybin/

PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cephrantine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy.

LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees its PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal, and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

Stealth BioTherapeutics ( MITO) CEO Reenie McCarthy: “SBT-272 Target Mitochondrial Dysfunction”

Stealth BioTherapeutics ( MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced the presentation of new SBT-272 preclinical data demonstrating functional improvement in upper motor neurons with TDP-43 pathology, which plays a significant role in both amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The data were presented at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium in Keystone, CO held June 5-9, 2022. A Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SBT-272 in healthy volunteers is underway. MITO CEO Reenie McCarthy commented: "ALS is a devastating progressive neuromuscular disease with a significant unmet medical need. We designed SBT-272 to target mitochondrial dysfunction in the brain, which is known to precede and contribute to several neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS. We are encouraged that Dr. Ozdinler's team has elucidated these signals of neuronal protection, and we look forward to working with the ALS community to progress the clinical development of SBT-272."

Stealth BioTherapeutics ( MITO) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/08/stealth-biotherapeutics-nasdaq-mito-presents-new-sbt-272-data/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7