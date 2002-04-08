LAFOX, Ill., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions launches a new Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) 18.5-inch custom monitor ideal for medical and industrial applications. This new display is a base model for OEMs to create highly customized HMI solutions through custom product development or monitor integration.

The 18.5-inch true flat display is available with a protective screen or PCAP touch. The PCAP version is a 10-point touchscreen. The monitor features an anti-glare coating, which prevents fingerprints but retains its good gliding capabilities, even while wearing several latex gloves. The OSD menu is integrated into the front glass and works via PCAP touch. The sealed plastic housing is designed without ventilation holes to keep dust and liquids out of the unit. The flat glass surface also ensures easy cleaning and disinfection. Additional features include:

500 cd/m² brightness with a typical contrast ratio of 1,000 to 1

Viewing angle - horizontally and vertically 78 degrees

Drivers for most Linux distributions available

DVI, display port, and HDMI inputs

PCAP-Touch is controlled via USB and supports all standard Windows and Android systems

Various options are available, including 24 VDC input and version with 350 nits

Medical device certifications such as IEC60601-1-2:2014 (Ed. 4.0) and CISPR 11 Class B available upon request



