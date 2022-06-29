MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV and PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for companion animals, will provide an update regarding the MWI Distribution Services Agreement and discuss financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET).



Attendees of the live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can register and access the webcast on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=4247f378-9329-46f0-adcf-44720e7f5ae6

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Dial-in number: +1 (346) 248-7799

Conference ID: 97245185036

Passcode: 740720

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

