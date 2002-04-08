SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a follow-on $15.7 million LRAD 450XL systems order from the U.S. Army (Army). Genasys received the order under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) Program of Record.



"The LRAD 450XL provides Soldiers with unparalleled long-range communication, scalable, non-kinetic escalation of force capabilities and mission versatility," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "This order demonstrates the Army's ongoing commitment to non-lethal capabilities that expand the range of options for Active, Reserve and Guard units engaged in combat, crisis response, and security cooperation operations."

Low profile, lightweight and designed to be mounted on tripods, vehicles, small vessels and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS), the LRAD 450XL generates the audio output of AHDs almost twice its size and weight, while delivering the highly effective, long-range communication inherent in all LRAD systems.

From combat operations to disaster response and humanitarian assistance, today’s military forces are required to support the full spectrum of missions. LRAD systems broadcast attention-commanding alert tones and audible voice messages with exceptional clarity and intelligibility to communicate clearly, resolve uncertain situations, reduce non-combatant casualties, and save lives.

