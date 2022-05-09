PR Newswire

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare, the leader in the use of "Virtual Patients", Causal AI and simulation technology for biopharmaceutical companies, today announced a collaboration with Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, to generate insights to help accelerate drug development for neurodegenerative diseases.

GNS is committed to supporting the critical work Arvinas is doing to discover and develop breakthrough therapies.

Every year more than six million patients in the United States alone are diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases. These diseases are chronic, debilitating and there is substantial heterogeneity in the presentation of the symptoms and the rates of their progression among patients. The GNS Gemini Virtual Patient models help discover and unravel the complex biological circuitry of the diseases and predict patient response, which can help biopharmaceutical companies accelerate the discovery and development of new therapeutic options for patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arvinas will leverage GNS' Gemini Virtual Patient models to better understand the biology of the underlying disease, how it progresses, and how potential drugs might perform at the individual patient level. This will help Arvinas researchers discover and prioritize novel drug targets and drug candidates, simulate clinical trials to better understand drivers of diseases for various clinical outcomes, better select patients for clinical trials, and help determine which treatments are most effective for given patient types.

Angela Cacace, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Neuroscience & Platform Biology at Arvinas, commented, "We believe this collaboration will provide novel insights and will help us understand the underlying mechanisms of complex neurodegenerative diseases to inform our discovery and development efforts with the aim of improving patient outcomes."

"We are committed to supporting the critical work Arvinas is doing to discover and develop breakthrough therapies that help patients who suffer from these conditions," said Joseph F. Donahue, Chief Business Officer at GNS Healthcare. "These diseases impact so many families and we are proud to be able to help contribute to potential treatments that lead to better outcomes for them."

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has three clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

For more information, visit www.arvinas.com

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare is the leader in the application of Causal AI and simulation technology to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies discover and develop new medicines faster. GNS' patented AI uncovers new insights from multi-omic and real-world data leading to the discovery and prioritization of novel biological targets, more efficient clinical trials, and patients who are likely to respond to therapies. The Gemini Virtual Patient models across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology allow researchers and data scientists to simulate clinical trials, disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level in diverse patient cohorts. GNS' partners include seven out of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading research centers, medical societies, and patient advocacy groups globally, and our advisory board consists of a renowned group of scientific and medical experts.

For more information, please visit www.gnshealthcare.com

