LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products ( NYSE:APD, Financial) will host its second annual global Week of Inclusion beginning on Monday, May 9. Throughout the week employees will have the opportunity to participate in sessions and discussions on diversity, inclusion and belonging.

Air Products' global Week of Inclusion grew out of the company's commitment to and its involvement with CEO Action for Diversity and InclusionTM. Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO, is one of nearly 2,000 business leaders who have pledged to take action in support of a more inclusive workplace.

The week-long Air Products signature event provides activities and resources that encourage employees to engage in courageous conversations on diversity and inclusion. This year's theme is "Leaning into Empathy." Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. According to the 2020 State of Workplace Empathy report, more than 90 percent of employees believe empathy is more important than ever in the workplace.

"It is our goal to be the most diverse industrial gas company in the world, to reflect the places where we work and do business and create a culture where every employee knows they belong and matter," said Ghasemi. "To achieve our higher purpose of innovating solutions to solve the world's energy and sustainability challenges we need diversity of thought and ideas. We continue to embed inclusive leadership practices to foster a respectful workplace where people are empowered to confidently express their viewpoints."

The week will kick off with a keynote session featuring Denise Hamilton, author, speaker and CEO of WatchHerWork. Hamilton will talk about the importance of building a culture of care and leaning into difficult dialogue in a productive and supportive way. Throughout the week there will be over 20 sessions in five languages.

Air Products has publicly stated its goal of being the most diverse industrial gas company in the world. As part of that initiative, the Company has previously announced goals to further increase the percentage of women globally and minorities in the United States in professional and managerial roles. By 2025, the Company aims to achieve at least 28 percent female representation in these roles globally and at least 30 percent minority representation in these roles in the U.S.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts to promote diversity, visit the Air Products' Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

