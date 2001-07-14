Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced Wayne Bosch has retired on July 3, 2022, after eight years of service to PERMA-PIPE and its subsidiaries.

“Wayne joined the company in 2013 when we were known as MFRI, playing an instrumental role in many of the changes impacting MFRI and PERMA-PIPE over the years. As the Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wayne was a key executive team member. He also served as Chief Compliance Officer. He provided valuable leadership and contributed to our strategy development globally. Wayne was a dependable and helpful resource to us throughout his tenure. Not only in his core function of HR but also in other important areas where the size of our organization has limited us in the ability to have a specific role devoted to it. It has been a pleasure for me to work alongside Wayne, and he will be missed,” said David Mansfield, President and CEO.

Wayne is succeeded by Jill Curry. Jill is accountable for providing human resources leadership, strategies, policies, and actions. She will play a vital role in the ongoing growth, development, and transformation of the PPIH business globally.

Throughout her career, Jill has helped stand up two completely new businesses and integrate over 20 major acquisitions, creating and leading global human resources and building multi-disciplined teams within world-class organizations. Before joining PERMA-PIPE, Jill was an executive at Baker Hughes Company, focusing on strategic human resources and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Baker Hughes, she was a founding member of Wellbore Integrity Solutions and spent five years as Vice President of Human Resources and Administration of another private equity-backed firm focused on the offshore oil and gas space. She has also held various roles in Oil States Energy Services and Schlumberger, where she was the global Human Resources executive for an entire integration center, which stretched across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Jill attended the Advanced Human Resource Executive Program at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.

