BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.13%), SPY(6.07%), and MSFT(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO bought 1,569 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 21,343. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/08/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.3313 per share and a market cap of $355.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO bought 10,283 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 15,936. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/08/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.77 per share and a market cap of $12.29Bil. The stock has returned -14.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a price-book ratio of 6.90.

BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,760 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.6606 per share and a market cap of $2,371.53Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 35.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.35 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,877-share investment in NYSE:V. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.91 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $202.57 per share and a market cap of $428.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-book ratio of 13.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 16.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 845 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/08/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $266.6 per share and a market cap of $1,984.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-book ratio of 12.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 10.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

