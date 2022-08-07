Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4045 EDISON LAKES PARKWAY SUITE 100 MISHAWAKA, IN 46545

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.35%), IWB(5.18%), and BALL(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought 10,128 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 32,796. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.97.

On 07/08/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $53.425 per share and a market cap of $299.85Bil. The stock has returned 39.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 8,516-share investment in NAS:FRME. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.4 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, First Merchants Corp traded for a price of $36.25 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -7.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Merchants Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,900-share investment in NYSE:NUE. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.54 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $109.045 per share and a market cap of $29.11Bil. The stock has returned 17.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,768 shares in NYSE:GIS, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.01 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $75.79 per share and a market cap of $45.17Bil. The stock has returned 29.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,208 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $162.47 per share and a market cap of $57.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.