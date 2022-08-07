Pure Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3131 CAMINO DEL RIO N SAN DIEGO, CA 92108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $1.62Bil. The top holdings were SPY(6.95%), BND(6.72%), and DFAC(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pure Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFSD by 8,063,837 shares. The trade had a 17.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.24.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $46.9001 per share and a market cap of $670.71Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pure Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 781,543 shares. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.615 per share and a market cap of $38.35Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pure Financial Advisors, LLC bought 193,127 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 1,441,595. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $74.86 per share and a market cap of $80.35Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pure Financial Advisors, LLC bought 38,210 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 297,413. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/08/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.3313 per share and a market cap of $355.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Pure Financial Advisors, LLC bought 230,261 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 1,568,414. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/08/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $58.62 per share and a market cap of $84.14Bil. The stock has returned -18.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

