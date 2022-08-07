Appleton Partners Inc/MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

One Post Office Square Boston, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 293 stocks valued at a total of $1.06Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.22%), JPST(4.64%), and GSLC(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Appleton Partners Inc/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Appleton Partners Inc/MA bought 291,904 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 979,226. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.13.

On 07/08/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.035 per share and a market cap of $19.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Appleton Partners Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:XYL by 59,306 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.61.

On 07/08/2022, Xylem Inc traded for a price of $78.9 per share and a market cap of $14.21Bil. The stock has returned -32.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xylem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Appleton Partners Inc/MA reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 129,129 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.35.

On 07/08/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.1421 per share and a market cap of $3.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Appleton Partners Inc/MA reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 6,272 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/08/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $387.13 per share and a market cap of $180.38Bil. The stock has returned -35.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-book ratio of 12.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.21 and a price-sales ratio of 11.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Appleton Partners Inc/MA bought 26,992 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 160,910. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/08/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $70.8596 per share and a market cap of $33.19Bil. The stock has returned 42.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.