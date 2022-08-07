Lancaster Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $77.00Mil. The top holdings were ALV(54.07%), CSTM(44.24%), and EXPE(0.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lancaster Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lancaster Investment Management bought 85,468 shares of NYSE:ALV for a total holding of 585,384. The trade had a 7.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 07/08/2022, Autoliv Inc traded for a price of $76.11 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autoliv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Lancaster Investment Management bought 145,469 shares of NYSE:CSTM for a total holding of 2,594,613. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.02.

On 07/08/2022, Constellium SE traded for a price of $12.91 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -29.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellium SE has a price-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,044-share investment in NYSE:DECK. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $262.04 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $266.055 per share and a market cap of $7.11Bil. The stock has returned -30.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Lancaster Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 3,971 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 07/08/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $135.3 per share and a market cap of $169.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 112 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2361.46 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2380.78 per share and a market cap of $1,570.91Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-book ratio of 6.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

