Cox Capital Mgt LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23 CENTRAL STREET ANDOVER, MA 01810

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $144.00Mil. The top holdings were FISV(3.13%), CVS(3.09%), and MSFT(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 4,464 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/08/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $522.59 per share and a market cap of $491.71Bil. The stock has returned 26.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 6.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 33,737 shares in NYSE:NEM, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.89 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $59.84 per share and a market cap of $47.42Bil. The stock has returned -2.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought 21,365 shares of NYSE:SAP for a total holding of 45,803. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.08.

On 07/08/2022, SAP SE traded for a price of $90.51 per share and a market cap of $106.48Bil. The stock has returned -37.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought 3,369 shares of NAS:ASML for a total holding of 4,059. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.92.

On 07/08/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $449.91 per share and a market cap of $180.92Bil. The stock has returned -33.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-book ratio of 20.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.11 and a price-sales ratio of 10.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 24,132-share investment in NAS:NWE. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.55 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, NorthWestern Corp traded for a price of $56.863 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned -2.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NorthWestern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 33.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

