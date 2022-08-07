NKCFO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $284.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(18.03%), NEM(4.62%), and AMZN(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NKCFO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NKCFO LLC bought 156,700 shares of NAS:SNY for a total holding of 210,750. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.05.

On 07/08/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $50.26 per share and a market cap of $125.42Bil. The stock has returned 2.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 343,000-share investment in NYSE:PSTH. Previously, the stock had a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.89 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20 per share and a market cap of $4.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-book ratio of 1.07 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2726.91.

The guru sold out of their 320,000-share investment in NAS:HST. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.07 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc traded for a price of $15.95 per share and a market cap of $11.39Bil. The stock has returned -2.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, NKCFO LLC bought 78,700 shares of NYSE:OXY for a total holding of 83,900. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.35.

On 07/08/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $60.73 per share and a market cap of $56.95Bil. The stock has returned 109.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 182,375 shares in NYSE:RRC, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.62 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Range Resources Corp traded for a price of $25.385 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned 65.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Range Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

