SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

25 AVENUE KLEBER PARIS, I0 75116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $90.00Mil. The top holdings were CDK(15.00%), COHR(14.38%), and ACC(11.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 821,729-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 39.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 656,540-share investment in NAS:EPAY. Previously, the stock had a 19.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.71 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Bottomline Technologies Inc traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 49.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bottomline Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 84.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 245,545 shares in NAS:CDK, giving the stock a 15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 10.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-book ratio of 14.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 161,507 shares in NYSE:ACC, giving the stock a 11.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $64.93 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned 35.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 162.38, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 101.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 360,000 shares in NYSE:CNR, giving the stock a 9.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.39 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.55 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned 42.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

