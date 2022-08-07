Bremer Bank National Association recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $522.00Mil. The top holdings were ACWI(12.95%), SPY(9.47%), and IEFA(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bremer Bank National Association’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bremer Bank National Association bought 114,494 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 805,272. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.5.

On 07/08/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $85.4 per share and a market cap of $17.23Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

During the quarter, Bremer Bank National Association bought 12,145 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 130,991. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/08/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $388.37 per share and a market cap of $355.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 9,131 shares in NAS:SOXX, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $405.18 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $356.78 per share and a market cap of $6.25Bil. The stock has returned -18.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.77.

The guru sold out of their 61,005-share investment in NAS:WCLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.57 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund traded for a price of $31.061 per share and a market cap of $704.29Mil. The stock has returned -45.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund has a price-book ratio of 5.05.

Bremer Bank National Association reduced their investment in NYSE:CTLT by 22,041 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.97.

On 07/08/2022, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $111.67 per share and a market cap of $19.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

