O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(17.04%), QCOM(9.33%), and AMGN(6.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. bought 104,841 shares of NYSE:DFIN for a total holding of 210,975. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.73.

On 07/08/2022, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc traded for a price of $30.405 per share and a market cap of $967.04Mil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. bought 7,069 shares of NYSE:SCL for a total holding of 50,552. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.31.

On 07/08/2022, Stepan Co traded for a price of $98.66 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned -17.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stepan Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. bought 4,453 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 119,125. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 07/08/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $135.24 per share and a market cap of $151.14Bil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 11.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. bought 22,245 shares of NYSE:BEN for a total holding of 291,669. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.61.

On 07/08/2022, Franklin Resources Inc traded for a price of $23.8202 per share and a market cap of $11.88Bil. The stock has returned -20.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. bought 28,153 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 462,085. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 07/08/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.12 per share and a market cap of $34.23Bil. The stock has returned -50.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-book ratio of 0.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

