NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

139 SIMSBURY ROAD AVON, CT 06001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were VXUS(15.81%), SPY(6.25%), and VEA(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. bought 10,395 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 14,423. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/08/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.485 per share and a market cap of $30.83Bil. The stock has returned -5.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 5,666 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/08/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $174.92 per share and a market cap of $52.13Bil. The stock has returned -20.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 11,482 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.11.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $60.77 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -8.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 11,616 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $51.355 per share and a market cap of $46.02Bil. The stock has returned -18.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IYR by 6,477 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.56.

On 07/08/2022, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $92.92 per share and a market cap of $4.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

