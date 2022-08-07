QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were EMLP(5.52%), FPEI(5.45%), and TSLA(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,716-share investment in ARCA:XLC. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.22 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $56.67 per share and a market cap of $9.70Bil. The stock has returned -29.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

During the quarter, QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 12,866 shares of NAS:FV for a total holding of 76,931. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.19.

On 07/08/2022, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF traded for a price of $41.585 per share and a market cap of $2.54Bil. The stock has returned -10.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

The guru established a new position worth 3,370 shares in ARCA:XLK, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.3 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $132.4 per share and a market cap of $39.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a price-book ratio of 7.95.

The guru established a new position worth 34,500 shares in ARCA:PGX, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.49 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.4872 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -14.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,932 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.728 per share and a market cap of $2,371.53Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 35.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.35 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

