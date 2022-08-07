Apella Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

151 NATIONAL DRIVE GLASTONBURY, CT 06033

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $838.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(6.91%), VTI(5.48%), and BNDX(5.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Apella Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,484,002 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 6.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.35 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.8643 per share and a market cap of $13.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

The guru established a new position worth 1,081,608 shares in ARCA:DFAX, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.3 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.295 per share and a market cap of $4.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 513,931 shares in ARCA:DFAT, giving the stock a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.9 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $40.4537 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, Apella Capital, LLC bought 151,034 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 164,436. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $133.13 per share and a market cap of $95.76Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru established a new position worth 417,666 shares in ARCA:DFUS, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.39 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $41.91 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.