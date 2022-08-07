Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

13809 Research Blv Austin, TX 78750

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $228.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(8.10%), IQLT(6.68%), and GSSC(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought 161,547 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 333,206. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.41.

On 07/08/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.63 per share and a market cap of $10.32Bil. The stock has returned -1.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a price-book ratio of 4.19.

The guru sold out of their 125,425-share investment in ARCA:SPMD. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.25 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $40.5499 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned -11.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:GSIE by 131,380 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.32.

On 07/08/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $27.7 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:JPME by 45,861 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.99.

On 07/08/2022, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $82.39 per share and a market cap of $238.93Mil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

During the quarter, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought 67,652 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 74,954. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.13.

On 07/08/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.035 per share and a market cap of $19.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

