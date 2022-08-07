ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7160 DALLAS PARKWAY PLANO, TX 75024-7215

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were VXF(15.11%), SCHF(14.46%), and TDTF(14.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 23,378 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/08/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $70.965 per share and a market cap of $33.19Bil. The stock has returned 42.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 5,600 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 103,752. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 07/08/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $162.435 per share and a market cap of $57.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 6,855 shares of ARCA:VXF for a total holding of 176,312. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.6.

On 07/08/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $136.112 per share and a market cap of $12.94Bil. The stock has returned -26.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 23,983 shares of ARCA:TDTF for a total holding of 857,323. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.66.

On 07/08/2022, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund traded for a price of $25.145 per share and a market cap of $763.30Mil. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,528 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 38,105. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.728 per share and a market cap of $2,371.53Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 35.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.35 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.