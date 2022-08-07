SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $113.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.26%), QCOM(6.29%), and JNJ(6.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 36,325 shares in NYSE:MDT, giving the stock a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.48 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $89.69 per share and a market cap of $119.25Bil. The stock has returned -27.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 6,967 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 55,515. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 07/08/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $135.24 per share and a market cap of $151.14Bil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 11.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 13,951-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 07/08/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.11 per share and a market cap of $34.23Bil. The stock has returned -50.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-book ratio of 0.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 5,663 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 61,462. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/08/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $50.48 per share and a market cap of $212.10Bil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,273 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 69,843. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.27.

On 07/08/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $79.74 per share and a market cap of $156.73Bil. The stock has returned 8.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.80, a price-book ratio of 4.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.04 and a price-sales ratio of 9.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

