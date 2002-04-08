MINNEAPOLIS, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. ( NUWE) today announced the presentation of three Aquadex-related abstracts at the annual Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) meeting. This research was funded in part by unrestricted grants by Nuwellis to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Other sources of funding included the Nuwellis-funded Ultrafiltration Therapy Registry using Aquadex – Pediatric (ULTRA-Peds) and the National Kidney Collaborative (NKC). PAS, the premier national meeting for pediatric research, was held in Denver, Colorado from April 21-25, 2022.



“We are excited to add to the ever-growing body of research supporting the negative impact of fluid excess and the benefits of Aquadex,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of Nuwellis. “I’m grateful to the leader of these projects, Dr. David Askenazi, for his thoughtful research on the benefits of ultrafiltration for pediatric patients.”

Aquadex SmartFlow® ultrafiltration enables gentle, precise, and adjustable fluid removal, helping achieve the desired fluid balance with only 35 mL (around 2.5 tablespoons) of blood outside of the body. The customizable rate of fluid removal is particularly important for pediatric patients, who have a small amount of blood in their bodies. Aquadex is cleared by the FDA for use in adults and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg (44 lbs.) or more.

“Ultrafiltration using the Aquadex system provides an easy to use, safe and effective therapy for managing fluid balance in pediatric patients,” said Dr. Askenazi. “I’m grateful for the commitment from the company and I’m proud to partner with Nuwellis to provide meaningful data that helps the medical community determine when and how to implement Aquadex for those who suffer from pediatric kidney disease.”

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. ( NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible, and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.