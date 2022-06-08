PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, partnered with Veterans Bridge Home (VBH), a Charlotte-based nonprofit that connects Veterans and their families in any state of transition, to the community. Through its network of partners, VBH helps Veterans navigate employment, create social connections, and settle their families.

Volunteers from Suburban Propane's local Customer Service Center provided lunch for approximately 50 active military and Veterans and discussed career opportunities available with the company throughout the Carolinas. In addition, Suburban Propane will also sponsor a one-week, five class seminar for active military transitioning to civilian life through VBH partner Patriots Path.

"Suburban Propane is incredibly proud to partner with Veterans Bridge Home and Patriots Path in their mission to help provide services for area Veterans and transition active military to civilian life and access to employment," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a supporter of military and Veteran initiatives and a Veteran employer, we are grateful to play a role in these important initiatives."

The partnership is part of the company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors to help children in numerous underserved communities including Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

"The military provides Veterans with many of the skills to remain successful after they take off their uniforms, but career transition can be a big challenge," said Steven Cole, Vice President of Advancement for Veterans Bridge Home. "That's why partnerships with companies like Suburban Propane that are investing in Veteran job readiness are so important."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Veterans Bridge Home:

Veterans Bridge Home connects veterans and their families, in any state of transition, to the community. Through its network of partners, they help Veterans navigate employment, create social connections, and settle their families. They look at the whole Veteran and connect them to the resources needed to be successful and thriving leaders in the community.

After the regimen and sacrifice of military duty, transition to civilian life can be challenging as Veterans reunite with their families, pursue a new profession, locate services which were all on base, and build a social network. In some cases, they also recover from wounds and also pursue further education. Veterans Bridge Home serves as an entry point for Veterans who don't know where to turn to access support and services. Because Veterans return home to a civilian community and not to federal agencies or bureaucracies, each community must reach out and actively assist in the reintegration process alongside federal agencies such as the Veterans Administration.

The Carolinas have the opportunity and privilege to help bring our nation's warriors and their families home with the same energy and commitment that our Veterans have displayed in serving the nation. In so doing, Veterans will serve as leaders to inform other communities that wish to create more welcoming and livable communities for returning Veterans and their families. For more information, please visit: www.veteransbridgehome.org .

