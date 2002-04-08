WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Bob Dechant, CEO, will present at the 2022 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET.



The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference brings institutional and private equity investors together with senior management from over 300 public and privately-held companies.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 35 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

