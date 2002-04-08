LIVERMORE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: The Beverly Hilton

Date: May 25th, 2022

Presentation Time: 8:50 am-9:25 am PT

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Virtual via Video Conference

Date: June 1st, 2022

Format: 1:1’s Only

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace

Date: June 2nd, 2022

Format: 1:1’s Only

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Date: June 7th, 2022

Format: 1:1’s Only

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel

Date: June 8th, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:55 am-11:25 am ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

[email protected]