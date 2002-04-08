NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) ( RENT) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM ET. The live webcast of this event will be available on Rent the Runway’s investor relations website under the “Events” section at https://investors.renttherunway.com/ . The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.



About Rent the Runway

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway (RTR) is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from over 780 designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.”

Contacts

