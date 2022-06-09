CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. ( AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that K. Charles Janac, president and chief executive officer, and Nick Hawkins, chief financial officer, will participate in the following conferences:



Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference , Thursday June 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM ET, New York City, NY

, Thursday June 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM ET, New York City, NY Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference , Monday June 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM ET, New York City, NY

, Monday June 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM ET, New York City, NY Rosenblatt 2nd Annual Technology Summit – The Age of AI Scaling (Part I), Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET, Virtual



A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations. Concurrently, Arteris IP will be available to meet with interested investors at these conferences.

Arteris IP ( AIP) provides system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Our IP deployment products provide intelligent automation that accelerates the development and increases the quality of SoC hardware designs and their associated software and firmware, verification and simulation platforms, and specifications and customer documentation. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.



