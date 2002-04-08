SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for April 2022.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of April were approximately $1.10 trillion, a decrease of $67 billion, or 5.8%, compared to the end of March 2022.

Total net new assets for April were $1.9 billion, translating to a 2.0% annualized growth rate. Total net new advisory assets were $2.2 billion, translating to a 4.2% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of April were $61.8 billion, flat with balances at the end of March 2022. Net buying in April was $3.1 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)



April March Change April Change 2022 2022 M/M 2021 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory Assets 586.3 624.3 (6.1 %) 550.5 6.5 % Brokerage Assets 509.5 538.8 (5.4 %) 512.7 (0.6 %) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,095.8 1,163.1 (5.8 %) 1,063.2 3.1 %



Total Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets 2.2 6.0 n/m 38.0 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (0.3 ) 0.3 n/m 35.9 n/m Total Net New Assets 1.9 6.3 n/m 73.8 n/m



Organic Net New Assets Net New Organic Advisory Assets 2.2 6.0 n/m 5.4 n/m Net New Organic Brokerage Assets (0.3 ) 0.3 n/m 1.4 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 1.9 6.3 n/m 6.7 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 0.7 0.9 n/m 1.3 n/m



Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 34.1 32.6 4.6 % 35.0 (2.6 %) Deposit Cash Account Balances 9.2 9.4 (2.1 %) 7.5 22.7 % Total Bank Sweep Balances 43.3 42.0 3.1 % 42.5 1.9 % Money Market Account Cash Balances 16.9 18.2 (7.1 %) 3.7 n/m Purchased Money Market Funds 1.6 1.6 0.0 % 1.5 6.7 % Total Money Market Balances 18.5 19.8 (6.6 %) 5.2 n/m Total Client Cash Balances 61.8 61.8 0.0 % 47.7 29.6 % Net Buy (Sell) Activity 3.1 3.5 n/m 6.9 n/m



Market Drivers S&P 500 (end of period) 4,132 4,530 (8.8 %) 4,181 (1.2 %) Russell 2000 (end of period) 1,864 2,070 (10.0 %) 2,266 (17.7 %) Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 33 20 65.0 % 7 n/m

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

