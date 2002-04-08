SANTA ANA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI, Financial), a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (“PCB”), radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
- The Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference on May 24th at the Omni Barton Creek Hotel in Austin,
- The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications conference on May 25th at the Westin Seaport Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 9:20 am Eastern Time,
- The virtual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1st,
- The UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, with a presentation at 4:20 pm Eastern Time,
- The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 8th with a presentation at 3:10 pm Eastern Time at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York, and
- The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.
All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.
