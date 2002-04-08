SANTA ANA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. ( TTMI, Financial), a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (“PCB”), radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



The Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference on May 24 th at the Omni Barton Creek Hotel in Austin,

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications conference on May 25 th at the Westin Seaport Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 9:20 am Eastern Time,

The virtual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1 st ,

, The UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7 th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, with a presentation at 4:20 pm Eastern Time,

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 8 th with a presentation at 3:10 pm Eastern Time at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York, and

with a presentation at 3:10 pm Eastern Time at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York, and The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies, and a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave/microelectronic components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.