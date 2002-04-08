BOULDER, Colo., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. ( GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate virtually at the Sidoti Summer Small-Cap Investor Conference in June 2022.



Sidoti Summer Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Attending: June 15th – June 16th

Presentation: Wednesday, June 15th at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Link

To receive additional information about this conference, please contact your conference representative or Gaia’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]