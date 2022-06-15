NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that the Company is participating in the following investor conferences in June:



June 15, 2022: Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference: Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

June 20-22, 2022: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket: Boxed is hosting a fireside chat that will become available via webcast on June 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

June 29, 2022: Wells Fargo 4th Annual “Bricks to Clicks” Digital Conference: Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts

Chris Mandeville

ICR

[email protected]

Media Contacts

David Taft

Boxed

[email protected]