BOSTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. ( DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended May 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, Duck Creek will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

