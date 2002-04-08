CENTREVILLE, Va., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (:PSN) announced today the opening of an innovation laboratory focused on rapidly developing and delivering operational technology to the nation’s Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community, and Federal Civilian markets in an open, experimental environment: the PALADIN Lab.



“This unique incubator aligns with Parsons’ goal of pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology development to make our customer’s missions faster, safer, and more successful,” said Ricardo Lorenzo, chief technology officer for Parsons. “As global threats continue across national security and critical infrastructure, PALADIN represents an industry and technology-agnostic approach to collaboration and innovation, where the sole focus is on rapidly delivering operational technology to the end user.”

Located inside the gates of Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md., PALADIN provides customers with over 9,700 square feet of state-of-the-art engineering space dedicated to the rapid research, development, and integration of innovative solutions and their transition to operational command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance center (C5ISR) environments. The facility will also serve as the bridge between industry, academia, and government customers, powered by available technology and a consortium mindset.

The PALADIN Lab also offers:

Open and easy-access unclassified integration space to enable the identification, integration, testing, and eventual migration of operationally ready technologies.

Scalable and virtual server, compute, GPU, and storage, enabling customers without hardware to begin projects immediately.

Hybrid cloud capability, enabling connectivity to external cloud resources and local compute and storage with 24/7 VPN and help-desk support.

Customizable network and compute allow a collaborative approach to the integration, evaluation, and exploration activities of emerging technologies.

Easy-access integration environment with breakout/huddle rooms, dedicated demo room, secure meeting space, and RF lab.

Massive operational data sets that can be used to evaluate commercial capabilities against realistic data to determine viability for meeting government requirements and integration needs.

The PALADIN Lab is also the company’s inaugural Parsons X innovation center of excellence. Parsons X is the company’s new, central approach that unifies its digital organization and moves to a new delivery model that reinforces a data-driven focus to delivering digital-enabled solutions. This center of excellence offers a collaborative space for development and delivery of innovative infrastructure solutions, including asset life management, digital twins, 3D modeling, and augmented and virtual reality tools.

Parsons is actively collaborating with industry leaders and technology to address the DoD’s ongoing mission requirements. To learn more about the PALADIN lab, our partners, and Parsons’ spirit of innovation, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/paladin-lab/

