PHOENIX, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chet Samuelson has been named Arizona market CEO for BOK Financial as of July 11, 2022. Samuelson will assume the role upon the planned retirement of Dave Ralston who has served as market executive since 2005.



“Dave has been an important part of our Arizona presence since we first entered the market,” said Marc Maun, BOK Financial regional banking executive. “BOK Financial remains focused on serving the needs of businesses, individuals and families in Phoenix, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community under Chet’s leadership.”

The change comes as current market executive Dave Ralston, who has served as the market executive since 2005, announced his retirement as of Aug. 1, 2022. “I am proud of what we’ve built in Arizona and am confident that our leadership team will continue to thrive under Chet’s leadership,” said Ralston. “I wish him and the entire team great success.”

Samuelson has more than 20 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as Arizona commercial banking leader for Wells Fargo with responsibility for a $4 billion loan portfolio. He previously served as market president for Utah’s Hillcrest Bank which is part of NBH Bank and regional vice president for Wells Fargo’s eight-state mountain division.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and MBA from Weber State University. He currently serves on the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) and Phoenix Chamber of Commerce boards. He previously served on the boards for Utah World Trade Center, Boys and Girls Club of Utah, and Mountain West Capital Network, among others.

“I am excited to join BOK Financial, an organization that has the breadth and scope to compete against much larger banks but the commitment to service and the community which makes them such a good local bank,” said Samuelson. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and continuing the success that Dave Ralston has created in in the Phoenix market.”

Bank of Albuquerque is part of BOKF, NA which BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $101 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings ( BOKF, Financial). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; BOK Financial Private Wealth; and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.



