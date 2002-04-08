NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) ( EVBG) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties, waste of corporate assets, and unjust enrichment between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022.



A securities class action complaint is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the “Securities Class Action”). The complaint in the Securities Class Action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to its acquiring nine separate companies; (2) Everbridge was using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) Everbridge was failing to disclose that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company’s revenue growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

