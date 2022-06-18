NEW YORK, June 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Covetrus Inc ( CVET)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CVET to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a private investment firm, and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Black Knight, Inc. (: BKI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BKI to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

MICT, Inc. ( MICT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MICT and Tingo, Inc.

