NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gap, Inc. (: GPS) and NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Gap, Inc. (: GPS)

On May 20, 2022, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Old Navy Made Clothing Sizes for Everyone. It Backfired. The clothing brand’s push for inclusivity left it with a shortage of middle sizes. ‘It’s super-frustrating.’” The article stated that “Old Navy set out to make clothes shopping more inclusive for women of all body types. It ended up with too many extra-small and extra-large items and too few of the rest, a mismatch that frustrated customers and contributed to falling sales and a management shake-up.” Further, the article stated that “Gap warned that sales for the spring quarter would fall short of expectations in part due to troubles at Old Navy[,]” but that “[t]he extended sizes were the culprit, according to current and former employees.” Finally, the article stated that “Old Navy’s stumbles don’t bode well for Gap Inc. In 2021, Old Navy accounted for 54% of the company’s sales and roughly 80% of profits[.]”

On this news, Gap Inc.’s stock fell $0.60 per share, or 5.5%, to close at $10.33 on May 23, 2022, the next full trading day.

NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO)

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics’ Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

