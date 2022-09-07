Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(17.26%), IVW(7.22%), and IVE(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 48,847 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/09/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.65 per share and a market cap of $28.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 83,070 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 07/09/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.18 per share and a market cap of $18.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 18,142 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 302,342. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/09/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $133.09 per share and a market cap of $95.75Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 11,360 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.27.

On 07/09/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $139.07 per share and a market cap of $23.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

During the quarter, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 19,020 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 65,166. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/09/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.36 per share and a market cap of $12.08Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

