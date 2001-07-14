Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (“Argo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARGO) on behalf of Argo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Argo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 8, 2022, Argo announced that its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges. Specifically, the Company expects net adverse prior year reserve development to be $130 million to $140 million for the quarter, the largest of which increases were related to construction defect claims within Argo’s U.S. operations and reserve increases in the run-off segment. In addition, Argo disclosed an expected goodwill and intangible assets charge of $40 million to $45 million for the quarter, related to Argo’s syndicate 1200 business unit.

On this news, Argo’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 9, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Argo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

