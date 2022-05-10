Did you lose money on investments in Homology Medicines? If so, please visit Homology Medicines, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) ( FIXX) between June 10, 2019 and February 18, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Homology, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults (the “HMI-102 Trial”).

On June 10, 2019, Homology issued a press release announcing that it had commenced enrollment of the HMI-102 Trial.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated HMI-102’s efficacy and risk mitigation; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research (“Mariner”) published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company’s lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. Mariner focused on Homology’s HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102’s lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology’s Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company’s awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

Then, on February 18, 2022, Homology issued a press release disclosing that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests” and that “[t]he Company expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days.”

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 24, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased FIXX securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Homology Medicines, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

[email protected]